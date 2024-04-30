Singapore’s banking sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth as the latest data on bank lending reveals a significant increase. The indicator, which stood at 801.5 billion previously, has now climbed to 807.8 billion. This uptick in bank lending signifies confidence in the country’s economy and suggests a positive outlook for businesses and consumers in Singapore. The data, updated on 30th April 2024, showcases the ongoing strength and stability of Singapore’s financial landscape, positioning the country for further economic prosperity. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the overall health of the financial sector in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com