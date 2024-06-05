The Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday a reduction in interest rates by 25 basis points, citing ongoing signs that underlying inflation is decelerating. They also hinted at further monetary easing while acknowledging potential risks to the economic outlook.The central bank cut its overnight rate target to 4.75 percent, aligning with market expectations.”With continued evidence that underlying inflation is easing, the Governing Council agreed that monetary policy no longer needs to be as restrictive,” the bank stated.Governor Tiff Macklem, in his opening remarks at the post-decision press conference, said, “If inflation continues to ease, and our confidence that inflation is heading sustainably to the 2 percent target continues to grow, it is reasonable to anticipate further reductions in our policy interest rate.”This move marks the Bank of Canada’s first rate cut in four years, making it the first G7 central bank to lower interest rates in the current cycle, during which many major central banks have adopted aggressive tightening measures to combat high inflation in the post-pandemic period.Economists have shared their reactions to this decision:**ING**: Economists at ING noted that weak growth, falling inflation, and rising unemployment suggest an additional 75 basis points of cuts this year, with the policy rate potentially reaching 3.5 percent by the first quarter of 2025. However, they expressed doubts about consecutive rate cuts at the next meeting in July. They also mentioned that the Canadian dollar is likely to remain under pressure. Wages are cooling amid increasing labor market slack, household debt service ratios are at a record high of 15 percent, and rising unemployment heightens the risk of loan delinquencies, all of which increase the likelihood of a potential recession. Additionally, three consecutive monthly declines in retail sales are concerning given the strong immigration growth.**Oxford Economics**: Economist Cassidy Rheaume from Oxford Economics indicated that the decision aligns with their forecast for the path of rate cuts. They still expect a moderate recession in the second and third quarters of this year to prompt the Bank to lower the policy rate to 4.25 percent by December 2024. Rheaume noted that the impact of previous interest rate hikes has not yet fully affected households, with mortgage renewals at higher rates likely being a key recession driver this year. The recent rate cut will gradually relieve highly indebted Canadian households. Lower house prices and falling mortgage rates in the coming months should help reduce the persistently high shelter price inflation, which is a concern for the bank. As inflation continues to decline towards the 2 percent target, the Bank of Canada is expected to gradually reduce the policy rate by 25 basis points at every second meeting, potentially reaching 2.25 percent by late 2026.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com