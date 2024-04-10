In a recent announcement on April 10, 2024, the Bank of Canada (BoC) has decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 5%. This decision comes after the previous rate also stood at 5%, indicating a stable monetary policy stance by the central bank. With no change in the interest rate, the BoC aims to support the country’s economic recovery while keeping inflation in check.The decision to keep interest rates steady reflects the BoC’s confidence in the Canadian economy’s ability to withstand ongoing challenges. By maintaining a neutral stance on monetary policy, the central bank provides businesses and consumers with a sense of stability and predictability in the face of global economic uncertainties. Analysts will closely monitor future BoC meetings for any potential shifts in interest rates that could impact financial markets and the overall economic outlook for Canada.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com