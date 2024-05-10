The latest data from the Bank of Canada’s Senior Loan Officer Survey reveals a notable decrease in lending activity in the country. According to the report, the indicator for the current quarter has dropped to 2.6, down from its previous level of 5.8 in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decline signals a reduced willingness among lenders to extend credit, potentially impacting borrowing and economic activity in Canada.The updated information, released on 10 May 2024, highlights a shift in the lending landscape, reflecting cautious behavior among financial institutions. The decrease in the Senior Loan Officer Survey indicator could have implications for consumers and businesses seeking access to credit for various purposes, from personal loans to business investments.As the lending environment evolves, monitoring these indicators provides valuable insights into the state of the Canadian economy and the financial sector’s sentiment towards extending credit. Stakeholders will be keen to observe how this trend develops in the coming months and its effects on borrowing dynamics and overall economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com