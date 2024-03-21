In their most recent meeting in March 2024, the Bank of England (BoE) decided to maintain interest rates at 5.25%, keeping them at the same level as in the previous month. This decision came after the BoE had raised interest rates to 5.25% in the previous month of January 2024. The central bank’s choice to keep rates steady indicates a measure of stability in their monetary policy approach.The decision to hold interest rates steady at 5.25% marks a moment of pause for the BoE as they assess the impact of previous rate hikes on the economy. The latest update on the BoE interest rate decision was announced on 21st March 2024. Market participants will continue to monitor future BoE meetings for any changes in the central bank’s stance as the economic landscape evolves.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com