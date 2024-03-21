In a recent development in the United Kingdom’s financial landscape, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has unanimously voted to keep interest rates steady at 1%. This decision comes after the previous indicator was also held at 1% in February 2024. The announcement was made in March 2024 and reflects the committee’s stance on maintaining stability in the current economic environment.The MPC’s decision to hold interest rates steady indicates a cautious approach to monetary policy amidst ongoing global economic uncertainties. With the data being updated on 21 March 2024, market analysts and investors will be closely monitoring the central bank’s future moves to gauge the direction of the UK economy. The unanimous vote underscores the committee’s confidence in the current economic conditions and its efforts to support sustainable growth in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com