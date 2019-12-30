Bank Of England's Mark Carney Warns On Climate Change – BBC

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said in an interview to the BBC that enough is not done with regard to tackling climate change.

Financial sector has started to reduce investment in fossil fuels, but very slowly, the outgoing BoE Governor said in an interview to the BBC Radio 4 Today show, which is being guest edited by environment activist Greta Thunberg.

Carney is set to take charge as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance next year.

“The concern is whether we will spend another decade doing worthy things but not enough… and we will blow through the 1.5C mark very quickly,” Carney said.

“As a consequence, the climate will stabilise at the much higher level.”

