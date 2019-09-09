Bank Of France Retains Q3 Growth Forecast At 0.3%

The Bank of France retained its growth forecast for the third quarter on Monday amid an improvement in confidence in the manufacturing sector.

The bank continues to see a 0.3 percent expansion in the three months to September, same as its initial estimate.

The French economy expanded 0.3 percent sequentially in the second quarter.

Survey data from the bank showed that the manufacturing business confidence rose to 99 from 96 in July. However, manufacturers expect production to grow at a slower pace in September.

The confidence indexes in services and construction were stable in September.

