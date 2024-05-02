The Bank of Japan’s minutes from its monetary policy meeting held on March 18-19 are set to be released, marking a day full of economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region.This meeting saw the BoJ increase their interest rates for the first time in almost two decades, ending the world’s last negative rates amid strengthening inflation signs. The modification caused the overnight interest rate shift from a minus 0.1 percent to a range between 0 and 0.1 percent.In other economic news, South Korea is anticipated to report figures related to consumer prices for the month of April. In March, inflation rose by 0.1 percent monthly and 3.1 percent annually.Australia is set to release March statistics concerning imports, exports, trade balance, and building approvals. During February, imports increased by 4.8 percent monthly while exports decreased by 2.2 percent. This change resulted in a trade surplus of A$7.280 billion. Additionally, building approvals are anticipated to rise by 2.9 percent monthly and 5.2 percent annually, following a 1.9 percent decrease and a 10 percent increase, respectively.Hong Kong is preparing to release its preliminary Q1 data for GDP. The preceding three months saw a 0.4 percent quarterly and 4.3 percent annual increase in GDP.Indonesia is also expected to release details regarding April’s consumer prices. In March, overall inflation rose by 0.52 percent monthly and 3.05 percent annually, with core CPI experiencing a 1.77 percent annual increase.Furthermore, various regional territories are set to disclose April’s manufacturing PMI results, as reported by S&P Global. These territories include Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.Lastly, as China observes Labor Day, its markets will remain closed and are scheduled to reopen the following Monday.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com