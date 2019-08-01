Bank Of Japan Minutes On Tap For Friday

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 19 and 20, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the bank voted to maintain interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank, and also will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain at around zero percent.

Japan also will see July results for monetary base – which was up 4.0 percent on year in June.

Australia will release Q2 numbers for producer prices and retail sales. In the previous three months, producer prices were up 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.

Retail sales are predicted to rise 0.3 percent both on month and quarter after adding 0.1 percent in May and falling 0.1 percent in Q1.

New Zealand will provide July figures for its consumer confidence index from ANZ; in June, the index climbed 2.8 percent on month to a score of 122.6.

South Korea will release July numbers for consumer prices. In June, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.1 percent on month and gained 0.9 percent on year.

Thailand will see July data for consumer and producer prices. In June, overall inflation was down 0.36 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.05 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year. Producer prices sank 0.9 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year.

