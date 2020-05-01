Bank Of Japan Minutes To Be Released On Friday

The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its emergency monetary policy meeting on March 16, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ enhanced its massive monetary policy easing, in addition to coordinated measures with other leading central banks, to tackle the financial market downturn caused by the concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

Japan also will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from Jibun Bank, as well as Tokyo area inflation. In March, the PMI score was 44.8 and Tokyo inflation was up 0.4 percent both on month and on year.

Australia will see Q1 PPI figures and April numbers for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from the Australian Industry Group. In the previous three months, producer prices were up 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year; in March, the index score was 53.7.

Finally, many of the regional markets are closed on Friday for the Labor Day holiday, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Thailand.

