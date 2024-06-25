The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has reported a notable rise in its core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which reached 2.1% on June 25, 2024. This marks a significant increase from the previous indicator of 1.8%, underscoring growing inflationary pressures in the Japanese economy.The core CPI metric, which excludes volatile food prices and represents a more stable measure of long-term inflation trends, has shown a year-over-year comparison of 0.3 percentage points increase. This development is pivotal as it suggests that inflationary momentum is intensifying in the context of global economic volatility.Analysts are closely watching the BoJ’s next steps, as a sustained increase in core CPI could prompt policy adjustments. With the current inflation rate edging closer to the central bank’s target, there is mounting speculation about potential interventions aimed at stabilizing prices and ensuring sustained economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com