Bank Of Korea Raises Benchmark Lending Rate To 1.50%

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board on Thursday voted to hike the nation’s benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, from 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent – marking the bank’s first rate hike since 2011.

The decision was a surprise as forecasters had expected no change for a 14th straight month. The rate had been static since June of last year, when the bank trimmed the rate from 1.50 percent.

With inflation nearing the target range and economic growth picking up steam, board members felt it was appropriate to begin to remove stimulus.

“The board judges that the solid trend of domestic economic growth has continued, as private consumption has improved moderately and investment has shown favorable movements, while exports have sustained their high rate of increase,” the bank said.

Inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in October, climbing 1.8 percent year-over-year and slowing from September’s 2.1 percent rise.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation accelerated from 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in October and transport costs went up by 3.6 percent.

“The board expects that consumer price inflation will be in the mid-1% range for some time and then gradually approach the target level. Core inflation will also rise gradually,” the bank said.

South Korea’s household debt grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, easing to 9.5 percent on year from 10.4 percent in the three months prior.

On a quarterly basis, household credit showed an increase of 2.2 percent versus 2.1 percent rise in Q2.

“The board will conduct monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth continues and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over a medium-term horizon,” the bank said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com