Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Bank Of Korea Raises Benchmark Lending Rate To 1.50%

Bank Of Korea Raises Benchmark Lending Rate To 1.50%

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy board on Thursday voted to hike the nation’s benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, from 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent – marking the bank’s first rate hike since 2011.

The decision was a surprise as forecasters had expected no change for a 14th straight month. The rate had been static since June of last year, when the bank trimmed the rate from 1.50 percent.

With inflation nearing the target range and economic growth picking up steam, board members felt it was appropriate to begin to remove stimulus.

“The board judges that the solid trend of domestic economic growth has continued, as private consumption has improved moderately and investment has shown favorable movements, while exports have sustained their high rate of increase,” the bank said.

Inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in October, climbing 1.8 percent year-over-year and slowing from September’s 2.1 percent rise.

Excluding food and energy, core inflation accelerated from 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in October and transport costs went up by 3.6 percent.

“The board expects that consumer price inflation will be in the mid-1% range for some time and then gradually approach the target level. Core inflation will also rise gradually,” the bank said.

South Korea’s household debt grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, easing to 9.5 percent on year from 10.4 percent in the three months prior.

On a quarterly basis, household credit showed an increase of 2.2 percent versus 2.1 percent rise in Q2.

“The board will conduct monetary policy so as to ensure that the recovery of economic growth continues and consumer price inflation can be stabilized at the target level over a medium-term horizon,” the bank said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.