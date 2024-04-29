Bank of Marin Bancorp, the parent company of Bank of Marin, announced its first-quarter net income for fiscal 2024 on Monday. Its earnings were reported at $2.92 million or $0.18 per share, a decrease from the previous year, where it earned $9.44 million or $0.59 per share.The quarter’s net interest income also saw a downturn from the year prior. It was reported as $22.69 million, down from $29.72 million of the same quarter a year ago. Additionally, the total noninterest income saw a decline, falling from $2.94 million the previous year to $2.75 million this year.Before the announcement, six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had projected the company’s earnings to be $0.26 per share on revenues of $24.85 million for the quarter. However, such estimates usually don’t consider special items.The Board of Directors of the Company has also proposed a cash dividend of $0.25 per share. This dividend, dated April 25, 2024, will be payable on May 16, 2024, to shareholders who are registered at the close of business on May 9, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com