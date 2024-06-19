In a move anticipated by many analysts, the Bank of Namibia has decided to maintain its key interest rate at 7.75% for June 2024. This decision marks a continuation of the stance set in April 2024, when the central bank last adjusted its monetary policy.The confirmation of the unchanged rate was provided on 19 June 2024, reflecting the central bank’s assessment of the current economic conditions in Namibia. By holding the interest rate steady, the Bank of Namibia signals its focus on stabilizing the economy against inflationary pressures while supporting growth.The interest rate decision will be closely scrutinized by market analysts and investors, as it sets the tone for borrowing costs and financial conditions in the country. It remains to be seen how the Bank of Namibia will navigate its future policy decisions amid evolving economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com