BASF has announced that they will be renaming two of their dispersions plants located in China. The plants, formerly known as BASF Paper Chemicals Huizhou and BASF Paper Chemicals Jiangsu, will now be named BASF Specialty Material Huizhou and BASF Specialty Material Jiangsu, respectively.Jeff Liu, who is the Business Director of Dispersions for the Greater China region at BASF, expressed that the new names were a reflection of their diversified product range. He said, “We do not just supply paper coatings, our production plants also offer an extensive variety of water-based polymer dispersions to numerous industries, such as construction, paints, and personal care among others. The previous names did not entirely express the breadth of our product offerings.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com