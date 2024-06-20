Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd of Switzerland (0QNA.L) announced on Thursday that it has finalized an asset purchase agreement for its oncology drug candidate lisavanbulin (BAL101553) with the Glioblastoma Foundation Inc., based in North Carolina.The biopharmaceutical company, known for its commercial-stage developments, has been focused on advancing lisavanbulin as a potential treatment for glioblastoma, the most prevalent form of primary brain cancer.According to the agreement, Basilea will transfer and sell all rights associated with lisavanbulin to the Glioblastoma Foundation for an undisclosed initial purchase amount.Additionally, Basilea will receive a fixed double-digit percentage of future proceeds from any potential commercial partnerships. The Glioblastoma Foundation will also maintain the post-trial access program, ensuring that patients from previous clinical studies continue to have access to lisavanbulin.The Glioblastoma Foundation will continue to explore the therapeutic potential of lisavanbulin for glioblastoma treatment.Lisavanbulin (BAL101553, the prodrug of BAL27862) has undergone clinical Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies as a prospective therapy for glioblastoma. Preclinical research has shown lisavanbulin’s in-vitro and in-vivo efficacy against various treatment-resistant cancer models.Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, stated, “Glioblastoma is one of the most lethal types of brain cancer with very limited therapeutic options. Our partnership with the Glioblastoma Foundation is crucial as it allows patients to continue accessing this promising anticancer drug candidate, especially now that Basilea has shifted its strategic focus to anti-infectives.”Lisavanbulin has also received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of malignant glioma, including glioblastoma.For more health news, visit rttnews.comThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com