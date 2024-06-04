British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L, BTI) announced on Tuesday that it anticipates a slight decline in both first-half revenue and adjusted profit from operations, measured on an organic, constant currency basis.Despite this initial dip, the company remains on course to achieve its fiscal 2024 guidance, which forecasts low-single digit growth in revenue and adjusted profit from operations on the same basis.In its trading update, British American Tobacco confirmed that its first-half performance aligns with expectations and foresees an increase in momentum during the second half of the year.Focusing on its Combustibles segment, the company noted that its U.S. commercial strategies are gaining effectiveness even amidst a challenging macro-economic environment.For the entirety of 2024, the global tobacco industry is projected to experience a volume decline of approximately 3%.Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco commented, “As previously highlighted, we expect our performance to be more robust in the second half, primarily due to wholesaler inventory adjustments related to sustained investment in our U.S. commercial strategies and the timing of new product launches. Our guidance also takes into account ongoing macro-economic pressures, particularly in the U.S. market, and the persistent issue of inadequate enforcement against the expanding illicit vapor segment.”Looking further into the future, the company aims to progressively enhance its performance to achieve revenue growth of 3-5% and mid-single digit growth in adjusted profit from operations, on an organic, constant currency basis, by 2026.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com