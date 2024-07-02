BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (BVC.L), a specialist in networking and medical lab systems technologies, announced on Tuesday its partnership with a prominent international technology, engineering, and defense conglomerate. This collaboration aims to bring BATM’s advanced cybersecurity solutions to commercial markets.The unnamed partner operates across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S., and is expected to leverage its global distribution networks to enhance BATM’s market entry.BATM anticipates receiving a minimum of $2.1 million over the next two years from this partnership, which will cover the customization phase of the product and the initial supply of units. Delivery of these units is scheduled for completion by the end of the first half of 2025.BATM’s encryption platform is a comprehensive hardware and software solution designed to secure data-in-transit at high speeds across networks. It features the Group’s hardware security module, offering advanced protection for encryption keys—an increasingly critical feature given the rising number of attacks targeting vulnerabilities in the supply chain, such as equipment vendors,” BATM stated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com