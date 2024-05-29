Baxter International (BAX) has released compelling new data revealing that expanded hemodialysis (HDx therapy), facilitated by the Theranova dialyzer, is associated with an approximately 25% reduction in all-cause mortality risk over a span of up to four years compared to high-flux hemodialysis. This insight comes from a 48-month observational cohort study involving 1,092 dialysis patients across 11 Baxter Renal Care Services Centers in Colombia.”This four-year study’s results are highly encouraging, showcasing approximately 25% lower mortality rates for chronic kidney patients using Baxter’s Theranova dialyzer,” said Peter Rutherford, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Kidney Care at Baxter.For more health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com