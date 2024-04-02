Canadian shares are expected to have a cautious start on Tuesday, indicated by lower U.S. futures and subdued European stocks. Yet, the elevated pricing in the crude oil and bullion markets may induce strong buying in energy and materials stocks, potentially offsetting any potential losses.SNC-Lavalin Group, listed as ATRL.TO, has reported the renewal of a $35 million contract. This contract, based in Georgia, involves the provision of construction engineering and inspection services.The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) revealed its new collaboration with Immigration.ca, a website designed to support individuals recently introduced to the Canadian immigration sector. This initiative seeks to improve accessibility to reliable resources that can aid newcomers in navigating the Canadian financial system.On Monday, the Canadian market saw a slight increase, evidencing a mixed performance amongst stocks as investors analyzed recent U.S. economic data. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a marginal gain of 18.22 points or 0.08%, settling at 22,185.25.Asian stocks illustrated a varied performance on Tuesday, with a strengthened dollar and heightened bond yields impacting market sentiment.European stocks remain subdued as investors examine U.K. and eurozone factory data, Friday’s U.S. inflation readings, and anticipate the release of fresh U.S. economic records.In the commodities market, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures have ascended by $1.32 or 1.58%, settling at $85.03 per barrel. Concurrently, both Gold and Silver futures are experiencing gains, with gold futures increasing by $24.10 or 1.07% to $2,281.20 an ounce, and silver futures climbing $0.652 or 2.6% to $25.725 an ounce.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com