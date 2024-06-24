**Canadian Shares Poised for Positive Opening on Higher Commodity Prices and Strong European Markets**Canadian shares are expected to open positively on Monday morning, influenced by rising crude oil and bullion prices, along with firm European market trends. However, with Canadian inflation data scheduled for release on Tuesday, investors may exercise caution at elevated levels.**Corporate News**Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) announced today its acquisition of 33,821,842 common shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) on June 21, 2024, at a price of $0.085 per share, totaling approximately $2,874,856.57 from various sellers. Prior to this acquisition, Agnico Eagle held 40,852,415 common shares of Maple Gold Mines, representing nearly a 12% stake.**Market Recap**The Canadian market ended marginally lower on Friday, trading within a narrow range below the flat line as investors remained hesitant to make significant moves due to a lack of major triggers. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down by 26.49 points, or 0.12%, at 21,554.86. The day’s trading range was between 21,499.57 and 21,586.39. For the week, the index fell by 0.39%, marking its fifth consecutive weekly decline.**Global Economic Perspective**European stocks are trading firmly positive ahead of this week’s U.S. presidential debate and France’s snap parliamentary election. The U.S. dollar has weakened, and bond yields have eased as investors await key U.S. inflation data and statements from Federal Reserve officials this week for guidance on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.**Commodities Update**In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures have risen by $0.33, or 0.41%, to $81.06 per barrel. Gold futures have increased by $8.50, or 0.36%, to $2,339.70 per ounce, while silver futures are up by $0.071, or 0.25%, to $29.685 per ounce.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com