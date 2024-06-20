Canadian shares are poised to open with a positive bias on Thursday morning, driven by higher metal prices and stable European stocks.Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A.TO) has announced fourth-quarter net earnings of $148.9 million ($0.61 per share), a decrease from $182.9 million ($0.72 per share) the previous year.Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) reported a net loss of $20.8 million from continuing operations for the three months ending March 31, 2024, an improvement from a net loss of $76.2 million in the same period last year.In economic news, data on new housing prices in Canada for May is scheduled to be released at 8:30 AM ET.On Wednesday, the Canadian market reached a 14-week low after a lackluster session, with investors remaining cautious and hesitant to make significant moves. The S&P/TSX Composite Index declined by 94.40 points, or 0.44%, to close at 21,516.90. The index briefly entered positive territory during early trading but quickly retreated.Asian markets had a mixed close on Thursday, affected by political uncertainty in France and upcoming central bank decisions. Chinese markets saw modest declines as the People’s Bank of China left benchmark lending rates unchanged and the central bank governor warned of weaker credit growth.European stocks are trading positively, with investors responding to monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The BoE maintained its key policy rate for the seventh consecutive session, stating readiness to adjust monetary policy as needed to sustainably return inflation to its 2% target. The SNB reduced its key policy rate by 25 basis points for the second consecutive meeting, citing easing underlying inflationary pressures.In commodity markets, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are slightly higher at $81.59 per barrel. Gold futures have risen by $6.30, or 0.27%, to $2,353.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are up by $0.811, or 2.74%, to $30.375 an ounce.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com