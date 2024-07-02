The Canadian market, returning after an extended weekend, is expected to open with a slightly negative sentiment on Tuesday morning. Rising crude oil prices could spur some buying in the energy sector, potentially mitigating the market’s overall decline.The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI slipped to 49.3 in May 2024, down from 49.4 in April. This marks the thirteenth consecutive month of contraction in Canadian manufacturing activity, diverging significantly from the forecasted expansion of 50.2.Attention will be centered on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at an European Central Bank event.Investors are also looking forward to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for May, slated for release at 10 AM ET.Later in the week, the Labor Department’s highly anticipated monthly jobs report will be unveiled. Scheduled for Friday, this data is expected to indicate a slowdown in job growth for June, which could influence the outlook for interest rates.On the political front, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump is entitled to immunity from federal prosecution for actions taken while in office has fueled speculation about the possibility of another Trump presidency.Regarding Canadian economic developments, a report on Canada’s manufacturing activity in June is set for release at 9:30 AM ET.In corporate news, Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO) finalized the sale of La Lucha to Cometa Energia over the weekend. La Lucha, a 130-megawatt solar facility located in Durango, Mexico, commenced commercial operations a year ago.Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) announced reaching a settlement agreement in the lawsuit titled Antara Capital Master Fund LP, Corbin ERISA Opportunity Fund Ltd., and Corbin Opportunity Fund, L.P. v. Bombardier Inc., et al.The Canadian market, after early gains, closed on a lower note last Friday as bond yields rebounded. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index fell by 66.37 points or 0.3%, settling at 21,875.79. Nevertheless, the index registered a 1.5% gain over the past week.Asian stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s immunity decision for former President Donald Trump.Markets in China and Hong Kong saw gains after data indicated a further slowdown in the downturn of China’s residential real estate sector in June.European stocks are firmly in negative territory, impacted by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields following the U.S. Supreme Court’s immunity ruling concerning former President Trump.In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures climbed $0.59 or 0.71% to $83.97 a barrel.Gold futures declined by $7.70 or 0.33% to $2,331.20 an ounce, while Silver futures saw a slight decrease to $29.605 an ounce.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com