Canadian stocks are poised for a muted opening on Wednesday, with investors seeking clear market direction. Trading activity is expected to remain focused on individual stocks.Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO) disclosed the inauguration of its 16th location, a compact No Frills store, in downtown Toronto. The food and pharmacy retailer also announced plans to open 40 new stores this year and convert dozens more.On Tuesday, the Canadian market saw a marginal uptick after three consecutive days of losses. Energy stocks benefitted from strong crude oil prices, and sentiment was buoyed by moderate optimism surrounding a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this year.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which reached a peak of 21,708.06 shortly after noon, concluded the session with a rise of 23.42 points or 0.11%, settling at 21,611.30.Asian markets displayed a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors responded to cautious statements from the Federal Reserve, a weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales report, and escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East.The U.S. dollar managed to regain some ground, recovering from Tuesday's declines driven by expectations of imminent Federal Reserve rate cuts.European markets are somewhat restrained, with investors monitoring the latest political developments and reacting to hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. Attention is fixed on Thursday's monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank.Despite ongoing concerns about France's debt trajectory and fiscal challenges, the risk premium on French bonds remained stable. National Rally leader Jordan Bardella indicated he would not accept the prime minister position without a decisive victory in France's snap election. Current polls suggest Marine Le Pen's party is positioned to become the largest group in the National Assembly, although it is projected to fall short of an outright majority.In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures have dipped slightly, trading at $81.51 per barrel. Gold futures have decreased by $2.70 or 0.12%, now at $2,344.20 per ounce, while silver futures have risen by $0.066 or 0.22%, now at $29.630 per ounce.