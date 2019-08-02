Bay Street Set To Open On Tepid Note

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Canadian stocks look set to open on a tepid note Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his trade war with China, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

Beijing said it would not give an inch under pressure from Washington. “If America does pass these tariffs then China will have to take the necessary countermeasures to protect the country’s core and fundamental interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was quoted as saying.

Canada’s trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. In the U.S., nonfarm payrolls data, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index for July and data on factory orders for June will be released later today as investors look for additional clues on U.S. monetary policy outlook.

U.S. employment is expected to climb by 164,000 jobs in July after increasing by 224,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

On the earnings front, energy giants Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) will unveil their quarterly results before the U.S. opening bell.

Enbridge Inc. revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year. The company’s profit totaled C$1.74 billion, compared with C$1.07 billion, in last year’s second quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s quarterly profit topped forecasts, driven by higher comparable sales at its Burger King outlets.

Brookfield Asset Management is reportedly in talks to acquire a 30 percent stake in a Brazilian sanitation company.

Miner Barrick Gold Corp has called for a “partnership approach” for the future of the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

Asian and European stocks followed Wall Street lower as Trump’s tariff threat fueled concerns about slowing economic growth. U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade.

Oil prices rose more than 2 percent today after steep losses in the previous session while gold dipped slightly after hitting a two-week high earlier in the session.

On Thursday, Canadian stocks saw considerable volatility before ending the day modestly lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered from initial weakness to reach a high of 16,505.92 but pulled back sharply to end the day down 29.52 points or 0.2 percent at 16,377.04.

