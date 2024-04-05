Medical technology giant BD, also known as Becton, Dickinson and Co., has officially launched their new cell sorters to the global market. These innovative devices are set to provide crucial insights that have previously been inaccessible in the realm of cell biology, cancer research, and immunology. This comes through traditional flow cytometry experiments being elevated to the next level.The BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters stand out due to their advanced features. These include the BD CellView Image Technology, which was notably featured on the cover of the renowned Science journal in 2022, and the BD SpectralFX Technology. Both contribute significantly to achieving market-leading advancements in real-time imaging and spectral flow cytometry.The recent releases of three- and four-laser extensions to the existing BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter family are in addition to the five-laser device that was launched last year. These additions further enhance the array of choices available to scientists, while providing them with the flexibility to integrate real-time imaging and spectral cell sorting technology into their laboratories.Researchers using the FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorters can realise complex biological and spatial insights in real time. It enables them to acquire individual cell images and isolate specific cells based on visual properties at very high speeds. All this can be achieved while maintaining a simple and user-friendly workflow.The BD CellView Image Technology adds further value by enhancing the quality of the sort and sample. This enables scientists to place more confidence in their biological results and saves them the time and money spent on downstream applications.The accelerated speed of insight provided by these cell sorters opens up new opportunities for researchers. These span across a range of disciplines including drug discovery, immuno-oncology and genomics, thereby potentially revolutionising research and cell-based therapeutic development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com