Beauty Health Company (SKIN) announced on Tuesday that Marla Beck will step into the role of permanent President and Chief Executive Officer. Beck had been serving as the interim CEO since November 20, 2023, and also has a seat on the company's Board of Directors, a position she will continue to hold.Brent Saunders, Chairman of the Board, commented on their exhaustive search for the company's next CEO. The Board unanimously concluded that Beck's impressive performance as interim CEO qualifies her as the ideal candidate to steer BeautyHealth into the future.Marla Beck joined the BeautyHealth Board of Directors in June of 2022 and took up the Interim CEO role in November 2023. Prior to these roles, she distinguished herself as a successful entrepreneur and innovative brand developer. Beck is also renowned for founding Bluemercury, a revolutionary beauty and spa retailer established in 1999, where she served as the CEO.