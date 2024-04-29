According to the latest data updated on 29 April 2024, Belgium’s GDP in the first quarter of the year showed steady growth, remaining consistent with the previous quarter at 0.3%. The comparison on a quarter-over-quarter basis indicates that the GDP performance has remained unchanged at the same rate as in the fourth quarter of 2023. This stability in economic growth is a positive sign for Belgium, as it reflects a consistent pace of expansion in the country’s economy. As the world closely monitors global economic indicators, Belgium’s GDP holding steady provides a sense of reassurance amidst the ever-evolving economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com