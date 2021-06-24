Belgium Business Confidence At All-time High

Belgium’s business confidence climbed to a record high in June, driven by improvement in morale in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The indicator climbed to 9.8 from 6.5 in May, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday. The score was the highest since 1980, when the survey began.

“With the exception of the building industry, where confidence has dipped a little for the first time after five months of uninterrupted increase, the business climate has again improved in all sectors surveyed,” the bank said.

