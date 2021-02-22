Belgium Business Confidence Improves In February

Belgium’s business confidence rose in February, boosted by improvements in all sectors, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.

The business confidence index climbed to -4.4 from -7.5 in January.

Morale improved strongly in the business services and trade sectors on more positive assessment of the demand outlook.

The corresponding indexes rose by more than 6 percentage points.

The index for the construction sector rose about 6 percentage points on favorable assessments of order books and the outlook for business activity.

Confidence strengthened modestly in the manufacturing sectors as more companies assessed their stock levels higher than normal.

