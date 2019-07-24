Belgium Business Confidence Largely Unchanged In July

Belgium’s business confidence was largely stable in July, as the sentiment improved in the business services and construction sectors, while weakened in the trade and manufacturing industries, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.

The business confidence index eased to -5 from -4.9 in June. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged.

Further, the bank reported that the capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry rose to 80.4 percent in July from 80.1 percent in April.

