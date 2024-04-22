Consumer confidence in Belgium took a slight dip in April 2024, as the indicator dropped from -5 in March to -6 in the latest data update on April 22nd. This decrease suggests a slightly more pessimistic outlook among Belgian consumers regarding the economic situation in the country. The change in consumer sentiment could impact spending patterns and overall economic activity in the coming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this decline in consumer confidence may influence the broader economic landscape in Belgium.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Belgium Consumer Confidence Dips in April 2024 - April 22, 2024
- Euro Zone Government Debt to GDP Decreases to 88.6% as of April 22, 2024 - April 22, 2024
- Euro Zone Government Budget Deficit Narrows Slightly to 3.6% of GDP - April 22, 2024