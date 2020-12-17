Belgium Consumer Confidence Improves Sharply In December

Belgium’s consumer confidence strengthened for a second straight month in December and at a strong pace, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -8 in December from -15 in November.

The latest reading was the strongest since February, when it was -4.

Households’ forecasts over a twelve-month horizon were sharply up on vaccination hopes and an expected exit from the crisis in 2021, the survey said.

The households’ expectation on the economic situation of the country for the next twelve months improved to -3 in December from -17 in the previous month.

Expectations on unemployment for the next 12 months decreased further to 51 in December from 58 in the prior month.

Consumers’ expectations on their own financial situation for the future improved to 4 in December from 1 in the preceding month.

The index showing household’s saving intentions rose to 20 from 13 in November.

