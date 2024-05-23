Belgium’s consumer confidence continued its downward trend, remaining negative for the fifth consecutive month in May, as reported by the National Bank of Belgium on Thursday.The consumer sentiment index decreased to -7 in May, down from -6 in April.The survey attributed this decline in confidence to a more pessimistic outlook on the general economic situation in Belgium.In May, consumers’ views on the general economic climate remained unfavorable, with the index slipping to -20 from -18.However, the financial situation of households displayed some resilience, with the corresponding index rising to 0 from -1 in May. Conversely, the index for household savings saw a slight decline, dipping to 17 from 18.Concerns regarding potential unemployment increases over the next twelve months eased slightly, as the related index fell to 23 from 24 in April.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com