The National Bank of Belgium announced on Wednesday that in March, Belgian consumer confidence remained consistently low. The consumer sentiment index recorded a value of -5.0, unchanged from the previous month.There was a dip in consumers’ attitudes towards the overall economic climate, dropping slightly to -20 from the prior -19. The index that measures households’ financial situations displayed a minor improvement, rising to -2 from -3.Similarly, the index evaluating savings among families exhibited an upswing, shifting to 17 from 13. Conversely, apprehensions about a potential rise in unemployment over the subsequent twelve months grew. The respective index showed an increase to 17, in contrast to February’s 10.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com