Belgium Economic Growth Improves In Q3

Belgium’s economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent from the second quarter, when the economy grew a revised 0.3 percent.

The economy stagnated in the first three months of the year after a robust 0.8 percent growth in the final quarter of 2018.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP rose 1.6 percent in the third quarter after a 1.3 percent increase in the previous three months.

The pace of annual growth was the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2017, when growth was 2 percent.

