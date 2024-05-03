In Belgium, the car registration indicator took a significant downturn in April 2024, plummeting to -99.90% compared to the previous month. This sharp decline follows a previous indicator of 2.40% in March 2024, highlighting a stark reversal in the trend. The data, updated on 03 May 2024, indicates a month-over-month comparison showing the immense impact of the recent changes in car registration numbers in the country. With such a drastic shift, the automotive industry in Belgium may be facing challenging times, potentially signaling broader economic implications as well.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com