Bell Canada, a prominent communication company, has announced the introduction of Google Cloud Contact Centre AI (CCAI) for Canadian businesses. This marks the first fully AI solution offered to Bell's enterprise and mid-market customers.The Google Cloud's CCAI by Bell is an AI-infused technology, backed by professional services expertise. It aims to enhance both the customer and agent experience intelligently.This technology offers expansion and adaptability to any size of cloud contact center environment while aligning with existing contact centre infrastructures. Bell's skilled Professional and Managed Services teams provide robust support to Google Cloud CCAI. This unique collaboration aims to bring sophistication and automation that will help businesses flourish by morphing both customer and employee experiences.Bell is dedicated to work with its customers, to tailor use cases using the power of innovative technical solutions provided by Google CCAI. It is also implementing the virtual agent and contact centre AI solutions (CCAI and CCAIP) in its contact centres. The goal is to leverage digital transformation and AI to enhance the internal solutions, ultimately leading to an improved customer experience.Further, Bell plans to incorporate Google CCAI solutions into its Contact Centre Practice. This division is known for its success with on-premise and cloud contact centre implementations and unswerving dedication to customer satisfaction.