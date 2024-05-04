Berkshire Hathaway Inc., owned by billionaire Warren Buffett, has reported a decline in its net earnings for shareholders for the first quarter, dipping to $12.7 billion or $8,825 per Class A share from the $35.5 billion or $24,377 per Class A share of last year’s same quarter.The company’s earnings before income taxes also dropped to $15.71 billion from the $44.75 billion of the previous year. However, there was an increase in operating profit, rising to $11.22 billion from the $8.07 billion recorded a year earlier.Further to these trends, total revenues saw growth, rising to $89.87 billion from last year’s $85.39 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com