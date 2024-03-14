Best Buy has announced a recall on approximately 287,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens due to potential fire, burn, and laceration risks.The Consumer Product Safety Commission explained that these recalled products may overheat, resulting in melting or breaking handles which can cause fires and burns. Furthermore, the glass doors on the air fryer ovens can shatter if the device overheats, posing additional threats of fire, burns, and lacerations. Roughly 187,400 of the recalled units were sold in the U.S., while around 99,900 units were distributed in Canada.Best Buy reported receiving 24 complaints of the devices overheating, melting, or glass shattering, with six instances of the air fryers igniting. However, no injuries or property damage have been recorded so far.The recall encompasses Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens with the following model numbers: NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2.Customers possessing these recalled products are urged to discontinue their use immediately. For instructions on how to submit evidence of the recalled units (including photographs, model number, purchase receipt, and confirmation of the unit’s destruction), please visit: https://www.recallrtr.com/airfryer.Customers seeking a refund can choose either a reimbursement check or store credit at Best Buy. If a purchase receipt is provided, the customer will be refunded the exact purchase amount. Without a receipt, the refund will equal the average sales price for the model.The recalled products were available for purchase at physical Best Buy stores, the company’s website (www.bestbuy.com), on eBay, and from other third-party sellers. The items were sold from November 2021 through November 2023, with a price range of $32 to $180.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com