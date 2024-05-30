In its financial report for the first quarter released on Thursday, Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY), an electronics retailer, reaffirmed its adjusted earnings, revenue, and comparable sales forecasts for the full fiscal year 2025. The company noted that comparable sales for the first quarter experienced a decline of 6.1 percent.For fiscal 2025, Best Buy maintains its projection of adjusted earnings ranging from $5.75 to $6.20 per share, with anticipated revenues between $41.3 billion and $42.6 billion. The company expects comparable sales to decline by 3.0 to 0.0 percent.According to a survey of 26 analysts by Thomson Reuters, the consensus expectation is for Best Buy to report earnings of $6.02 per share on revenues of $42.01 billion for the year. It should be noted that analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.Additionally, Best Buy’s board of directors has approved the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per common share. This dividend will be payable on July 11, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 20, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com