Better Choice Co. Inc., a highly regarded center for pet health and wellness, declared on Tuesday that they have approved a repurchase program of up to $5 million of the company’s shares. They anticipate wrapping up this initiative by December 31, and it will be financed by the company’s present monetary reserves. At present, Better Choice’s shares are experiencing a considerable rise of 43.53 percent, climbing to $7.32 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com