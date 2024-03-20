Beyond Air, Inc., a company specializing in medical devices and biopharmaceuticals, revealed on Wednesday that they have negotiated an agreement with major investors and senior company officials. This agreement involves the purchase of 9,638,556 shares and accompanying warrants, at a rate of $1.66 per share, in a registered direct offering.This transaction is projected to be concluded on or around March 22, with an expectation of generating approximately $16 million in gross proceeds.Beyond Air’s strategy for the utilization of these net proceeds involves financing commercial sales expansion, facilitating research, providing working capital, and serving other corporate needs.The warrants, set for a duration of three years, carry an exercise price of $2.25 per share and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance. Providing they report net sales of $4.5 million or more for the quarter concluding March 31, 2025, Beyond Air has the ability to call the warrants, necessitating exercise within a 10-day business time frame.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com