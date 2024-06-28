BGC Group (BGC) has reaffirmed its previously announced forecasts for revenue and pre-tax adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company anticipates pre-tax adjusted earnings to be between $120 million and $130 million, with revenues projected to range from $520 million to $570 million.BGC Group operates as a global provider of marketplace, data, and financial technology services, offering a diverse array of products. These include fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, commodities, shipping, equities, and services from the FMX Futures Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com