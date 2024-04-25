BHP Group Ltd., listed under different ticker symbols such as BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, and BHP, has reportedly made a move to purchase the longstanding company Anglo American Plc., traded under AAUKY.PK and AAL.L. Should these negotiations come to fruition, it could lead to the most significant shakeup in the mining sector in over a decade. This has been reported by numerous media outlets, citing sources who are familiar with the situation.Reports have emerged stating that Anglo American has confirmed receipt of an unexpected all-share merger proposal from BHP Group Ltd. The company has also shared that its board is currently reviewing this proposal. However, they’ve maintained an air of caution, stating that the final outcome is still uncertain, and it is entirely possible that no offer will materialize at all.Anglo American is notable for their mining operations spread across several countries, such as Chile, South Africa, Brazil, and Australia. This global venture commands a stock market value of approximately 29 billion pounds.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com