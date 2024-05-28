BHP and Rio Tinto have announced a collaboration to test large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, aiming to expedite its potential future use.The two mining giants stated they would partner with manufacturers Caterpillar and Komatsu to conduct independent trials of their battery-electric haul trucks. This includes evaluating battery systems, static and dynamic charging systems, and overall performance and productivity specifically within the Pilbara environment.As part of this initiative, trials will commence with two CAT 793 haul trucks in the latter half of 2024, followed by two Komatsu 930 haul trucks in 2026 at various mine sites in the Pilbara.Caterpillar and Komatsu will each supply one truck to both BHP and Rio Tinto for the trials. BHP will be responsible for trialing the Caterpillar trucks, while Rio Tinto will test the Komatsu trucks. Data and results from these trials will be shared between the two companies to maximize the benefits of the collaboration.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com