Hello traders, We labelled a completed higher degree impulse at 0.551 lows, from where a five-wave recovery started taking place, labeled as wave A/1. This five-wave rise is a sign of where the trend is going: to the upside. However, after every five waves, a temporary consolidation may follow, in our case an A)-B)-C) move […] The post Big Picture Aussie Looking for Temporary resistance – Elliott wave analysis appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story