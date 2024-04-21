BioArctic AB is joining forces with Eisai Co., Ltd., to explore and assess the effectiveness of BAN2802. This novel treatment merges BioArctic’s BrainTransporter technology with an unannounced Alzheimer’s medication, according to a BioArctic announcement.This collaboration could lead Eisai to evaluate the resulting data to possibly acquire a licensing agreement for BAN2802 to treat Alzheimer’s disease.Their collaborative work is not new; the two companies have been combining their efforts since 2005. The primary goal is to develop and bring to the market drugs that treat Alzheimer’s disease. Among their achievements is Leqembi (lecanemab), the first ever drug to show signs of slowing down the progression of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.This latest venture will use their combined knowledge and experience in Alzheimer’s disease research. The costs for this research evaluation program will be divided as they hope to explore a potential next-generation treatment that could alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease.Discover more health-related news at rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com