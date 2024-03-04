BioCardia shares are poised for a significant decrease, falling over 23% despite encouraging interim findings from its CardiAMP autologous cell therapy Phase III trial involving 110 patients suffering from advanced chronic heart failure.The company’s stock had success recently, having hit an impressive new high just yesterday. However, it has since suffered a setback. The shares are currently valued at $0.4380, a significant drop of 22.92% from the prior closing figure of $0.57. The volume, in this case, stands at 2,470,727.The biotechnology firm has welcomed positive interim outcomes from its phase III randomized trial involving CardiAMP. The cell therapy was tested on 110 randomized patients grappling with advanced chronic heart failure over an average period of 20 months.Outcomes indicated a reduction in heart death equivalents, as well as heart distress-marking MACCE. A superior reduction was observed among patients displaying higher NTproBNP, a marker indicative of heart distress.BioCardia has reported that patients receiving CardiAMP cell therapy experienced an almost 5% decrease in the rate of heart death equivalents over a two-year period compared to patients in the control group.Furthermore, in a subgroup examination involving patients with elevated NTproBNP at the onset, the risk of heart death equivalents was cut by 86.2%, and a 23.9% relative risk reduction in MACCE was seen after undergoing CardiAMP cell therapy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com